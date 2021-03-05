Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs On Deutsche Boerse XETRA

A Central Clearing counterparty (CCP) adds essential benefits like standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency, which is further accelerating the institutionalisation of crypto ETPs. 21Shares believes this innovation delivers enhanced liquidity and reduces trading costs as central clearing expands the pool of eligible counterparties to trade with beyond having to clear bilaterally.

Frankfurt | Zurich - 05 March 2021 - The board of directors of 21Shares AG is delighted to announce a world first and the taking of another leap forward towards the institutionalisation of crypto assets by planning to list Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) tracking two of the most popular crypto assets - Ethereum (ticker: 21XE) and Bitcoin Cash (21XC) - on the regulated market of Deutsche Boerse XETRA on March 9th, 2021 subject to the approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following the first listing in July and September 2020 of the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (21XB) and Short Bitcoin ETP (21XS) on XETRA, the Swiss ETP issuer adds two more ETPs with assets already exceeding 100 million USD.

“While other issuers continue to follow our steps in listing a Bitcoin ETP on a stock exchange, we had time to build the infrastructure and actively conduct regulatory lobbying for other innovative crypto assets and issuances.” Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG commented. “This is why we were the first to list an Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETP on the Swiss stock exchange and we are now leveraging our expertise to provide investors in the DACH region and beyond with the same institutional reach, safety and cost effective ways to gain exposure to crypto assets. After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and third quarter. In this way, we aim to lead the adoption of crypto assets into conventional asset allocations.”

The 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH SW - CH0454664027) and the 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH SW - CH0475552201), are fully collateralized using Coinbase as independent regulated institutional grade custodian, debuted on the Swiss stock market in mid 2019 and have a performance of 116.3% and 53.0% with annual management fees of 1.49% and 2.50% respectively.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe in March 2020, Bitcoin has seen a sharp increase in price from around $5,000 to $49,000 in March 2021. The asset appreciation was accompanied by a surge in interest from both the general public and for the first time larger corporations. Companies including the likes of Paypal, Square, Microstrategy and, as of late, the global electric car manufacturer Tesla have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. While there is already an abundance of Bitcoin financial products on the market, there is a significant lack of institutional-grade products for other large-volume crypto assets.