 

Orion Corporation Managers’ transactions – Jukka Ylppö

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 5 MARCH 2021 at 11.00 EET             
         

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jukka Ylppö

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ylppö, Jukka
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Rautelin, Hilpi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210305101001_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price:  0.00000

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price:  0.00000

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		   Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                                                                                                   

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.




Disclaimer

