Equity Residential Provides Operating Update
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today provided an update regarding certain same store Residential operating trends in its business.
The Company continued to see good demand for its apartment units in February 2021 as evidenced by a continued trend of Move Ins exceeding Move Outs translating into higher Physical Occupancy. Additionally, we are currently seeing ongoing improvement in our rates and reductions in Leasing Concession use.
The Company also provided the following same store Residential operating metrics:
December 2020
January 2021
February 2021 (2)
Physical Occupancy (1):
94.4%
95.1%
95.3%
Percentage of Residents
Renewing by Month:
53%
51%
54%
Pricing Trend:
$2,287
$2,359
$2,413
Blended Rate:
(13.9%)
(14.5%)
(11.5%)
(1)
Physical Occupancy is as of month end.
(2)
February 2021 results are preliminary, except for Physical Occupancy.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
