Equity Residential Provides Operating Update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today provided an update regarding certain same store Residential operating trends in its business.

The Company continued to see good demand for its apartment units in February 2021 as evidenced by a continued trend of Move Ins exceeding Move Outs translating into higher Physical Occupancy. Additionally, we are currently seeing ongoing improvement in our rates and reductions in Leasing Concession use.

The Company also provided the following same store Residential operating metrics: