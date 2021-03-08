 

Shannon Thyme Klinger Joins Moderna as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Moderna Inc., Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Shannon Thyme Klinger will join the Company as Chief Legal Officer, effective June 1, 2021. She will serve on Moderna’s Executive Committee and as Corporate Secretary and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

“Shannon’s deep global experience in the pharmaceutical industry in both the general counsel and ethics and compliance roles are critical to Moderna as we pivot to a broad international and commercial footprint,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Her combination of skills across corporate, life sciences, pharmaceutical technology, commercial and multi-national sectors, and her passion for ESG and public health will help Moderna advance our core technology platform, engage critical partners across the globe and help us expand and capitalize on our growing international presence.”

Ms. Klinger joins Moderna from Novartis (NYSE: NVS), where she has served as Chief Legal Officer and a member of the Novartis Executive Committee since 2018. Previously, she served as Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer. During her ten-year tenure at Novartis, she held other roles of increasing responsibility, including as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and Global Head of Litigation, General Counsel and Global Head of Legal at Sandoz, a Novartis division.

Across her career, Ms. Klinger’s work has focused on driving long-term business performance and building trust with society, including ensuring access to medicine, protecting innovation with intellectual property, championing the responsible use of data, and enabling excellence in product launches. She is also a committed advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ms. Klinger serves on the board of directors of SwissHoldings (the Swiss federation of industrial and service groups) in Switzerland. She previously served on the board of directors of the SIX Group in Switzerland from 2016 to 2020.

“It is an honor to join Moderna and its leadership team at such a remarkable moment in the transformation of the company,” said Ms. Klinger. “Moderna’s mission and values are consistent with those on which I have sought to build my career, including a relentless focus on turning innovation into impact, every day. I look forward with enthusiasm to joining Moderna and helping continue to build an organization that supports the long-term demands of our evolving business, science, development programs and efforts to bring mRNA medicines to patients.”

