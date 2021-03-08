Zix Sets Spring 2021 Conference Schedule
Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in Spring 2021:
Stephens Best Ideas Virtual Conference
Fireside chat March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET with one-on-one meetings March 10-11, 2021
Webcast
Wedbush Security Conference
Fireside chat Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference
Presentation and one-on-one meetings March 30-April 1, 2021
Webcast
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Zix’s IR team at ZIXI@gatewayir.com.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance, and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005113/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare