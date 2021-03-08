 

Skye Bioscience Appoints Cannabinoid Science Experts Giovanni Appendino, PhD and Eduardo Muñoz, MD, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

San Diego, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced today the appointment of scientific innovators and cannabinoid experts, Giovanni Appendino, PhD and Eduardo Muñoz, MD, PhD to its scientific advisory board.

“We are honored to welcome two of the world’s most influential thought leaders in cannabinoid science, Drs. Appendino and Muñoz, to our scientific advisory board as we continue to advance our research and deepen our understanding of cannabinoid-based medicines,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bioscience. “Their combined expertise, insights, and experience in developing cannabinoid-derived clinical candidates will be invaluable as we advance and broaden our pipeline.”

Dr. Appendino has researched natural products for over 40 years, leading to the discovery and isolation of over 200 novel compounds, including novel phytocannabinoids and chemistry for cannabinoid-derived molecules. He is a Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Eastern Piedmont, Novara, Italy, where his research activities focus on isolation, chemical modification, and bioactive natural products synthesis. In recognition of his research, he was awarded the Rhône-Poulenc Rorer Award of the Phytochemical Society of Europe in 1991, the Quilico Medal of the Italian Chemical Society in 2009 the Bruker Prize of the Phytochemical Society of Europe in 2014. In 2018, he was elected to the Italian Academy of Sciences for his achievements in chemistry.

Dr. Appendino has authored over 400 peer-reviewed articles, 15 book chapters, and 32 patents on natural products chemistry and bioactivity. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal Fitoterapia and editorial board member of the journals Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, Pharma Nutrition, Natural Products Research, Chinese Herbal Medicines, and the book series Progress in the Chemistry of Organic Natural Products.   

Dr. Muñoz has over 35 years of experience in biomedical research, focused on cannabinoids, pharmacology, and inflammation, providing deep expertise in the mechanism of actions of cannabinoids and the development of new cannabinoid-based chemical entities. He is a Professor of Immunology, Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology of the University of Córdoba, Spain, and Director of the inflammation and cancer research group at the Institute Maimonides for Biomedical Research Córdoba.

