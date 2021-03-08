EVS Broadcast Equipment announces the departure of its CFO

EVS announces the departure of its CFO

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, will be temporarily taking on the CFO responsibilities with the help of an external interim manager until the appointment of a new CFO.

EVS today announced the departure of Yvan Absil, CFO. EVS and Yvan Absil* mutually agreed to end the collaboration with effect as from today in order to give his career a new direction. Yvan Absil will temporarily remain an advisor to the Company to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities.

“Yvan has been EVS CFO since early 2016,” said Serge Van Herck, CEO. “We have worked closely together since my arrival in September 2019 and I have a deep appreciation and high regard for his financial know-how and his contribution to further strengthening EVS financial health over the last years. I would like to express particular thanks to him for his enormous dedication and commitment throughout all these years and wish him all the best for the future.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the CFO of EVS for those last five years. I am incredibly proud of the market and technology leadership that we have created and what our teams have accomplished together,” said Yvan Absil. “EVS is contributing to the live media industry in a way very few companies have been able to do. We build a strong culture of innovation, agility and customer dedication to ensuring that our customers can rely on our industry leading solutions to produce the most attractive TV content in the most reliable way.”

EVS has retained the services of an executive recruitment firm and a search for a new Chief Financial Officer is underway. Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, will be temporarily taking on the areas for which Yvan Absil held responsibility. He will be assisted in this by an external interim manager, who will be immediately available to fulfil the role of ad-interim CFO.

*Representing a SRL

