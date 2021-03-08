ATSG Launches Brand Realignment to Focus on Strong Market Positioning and Growth Potential

Air Transport Services Group has launched a brand realignment unifying the company's spectrum of aviation businesses. The visual designs reflect the ability of the ATSG team to deliver on their brand promise with resilience, flexibility, and integrity. The slant of the letters represents the action and energy inherent in the company's mindset, while the color palette of red, black, gray, and white is bold and tenacious like the solutions-focused approach that allows customers' opportunities to take flight. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This brand transition represents ATSG’s pioneering business strategy and reflects its 360-degree promise to help customers rise beyond their challenges and grow in their success. As the largest lessor of freighter aircraft serving e-commerce and express global markets, ATSG’s brand promise is to leverage aircraft leasing with customized bundles of aviation services to help its customers compete anywhere in the world. This realignment welds the ATSG companies into a resilient market leader built on the success of the A+CMI (Aircraft lease plus Crew, Maintenance and Insurance support) model it originated more than a decade ago.

“Through our commitment to the e-commerce market, we realize what the strength of a brand can mean to both customers and employees,” said President and CEO Rich Corrado. “This new branding initiative will more clearly unite the core of our business model, which is aircraft leasing, with the services that make us unique in the sector, underscoring our leadership position.”

The new ATSG brand brings together the company's legacy businesses and acquisitions, with an updated focus to fulfill its 360-degree promise to customers:

Cargo and passenger airlift through three airlines: Air Transport International, ABX Air, and Omni Air International



Aircraft leasing, conversion management, crew training, and customer support through a solutions group: Airborne Global Solutions, Airborne Training Services, and Cargo Aircraft Management



Aircraft maintenance, passenger-to-cargo aircraft conversions, facility and ground support services, and material handling systems design and engineering through a services group: Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Pemco Conversions, LGSTX Services, and Trifactor Solutions.



About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

