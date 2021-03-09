 

Emerging Markets Report A Rise in Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:07  |  52   |   |   

ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In real estate investing the axiom “Location, Location, Location” has long been an axion. For nascent public companies, the mantra may well be “Revenue, Revenue, Revenue.”

Real revenue, even in smaller amounts, does a number of incredibly positive things for small cap companies. Chief among them is that revenue helps prove that there is a market for a product or service. On top of that, revenue is imperative for companies at this early point in their development as it helps sustain operations while fueling growth and future opportunity. And perhaps paramount among the benefits, revenue can greatly decrease or deflect dangerous toxic debt that is so often the death knell of a small cap company.

To that end, American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC: AAIRF) a nanotechnology-focused disruptor focused on developing products that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation ("EMR") emitted by everyday consumer electronic devices, has had a pretty good month.

First, the Company reported record revenue growth of over 300% in the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the same period the prior year based on preliminary and unaudited numbers.

Three hundred percent.

Adding to that garish number is news of a planned market expansion, which if successful, would obviously yield even more revenue. A short time ago American Aires announced the implementation of an innovative new marketing initiative for 2021, comprised of a drop shipping program which includes online retailers and a complementary marketing campaign.

Topping all this off is interesting news about a new recurring revenue subscription model which once deployed will provide an additional purchasing option for customers through the implementation of a multi-year subscription plan for Aires products. This new subscription plan is a way to generate a worry-free, predictable revenue stream for Aires and, most importantly, is a way of building strong relationships with customers.

About American Aires, Inc:

American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. 

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $300,000 by American Aires, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300,
Orlando FL U.S.A. 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report A Rise in Revenue ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In real estate investing the axiom “Location, Location, Location” has long been an axion. For nascent public companies, the mantra may well be “Revenue, Revenue, Revenue.” Real revenue, even in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Emerging Markets Report: A Pet Project
09.02.21
Emerging Markets Report: Something in the Air

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
313
American Aires Diskussionsthread