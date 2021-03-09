Aleafia Health Announces Closing of $22.7 Million Bought Deal Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offering”) for a total issuance of 27,390,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price per Unit of $0.83 for gross proceeds of $22.7 million, which includes a partial exercise of the over-allotment option. The offering was led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.