 

Aleafia Health Announces Closing of $22.7 Million Bought Deal Offering

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offering”) for a total issuance of 27,390,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price per Unit of $0.83 for gross proceeds of $22.7 million, which includes a partial exercise of the over-allotment option. The offering was led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

It is expected that the Warrants issued in connection with the Offering will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on the date hereof under the symbol “AH.WT.B”. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

