Global Partners Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

“Daphne has played an integral role in advancing Global’s strategic goals over the past 14 years,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “She has strengthened the organization by investing in people and new processes, guided a number of successful financings and financial transactions, and helped lead us to a strong financial position. I thank Daphne for her innumerable contributions and wish her well in retirement.”

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that Daphne H. Foster has notified the Board of Directors that she plans to retire as Chief Financial Officer and step down as a member of the board effective August 31, 2021, after more than 14 years with the Partnership. Gregory B. Hanson, Global’s Treasurer since 2014, will succeed Foster as CFO effective September 1, 2021.

“I also want to congratulate Greg on his appointment as CFO. He has done an exceptional job in managing our treasury department and has established strong relationships with our banking group. Greg’s in-depth understanding of the business and ability to lead make him the ideal candidate to oversee the finance function. I look forward to working with Greg in his new role as we continue to focus on delivering outstanding results for our unitholders, our employees, our customers and our guests,” said Slifka.

Hanson has more than 20 years of finance experience. Prior to joining Global in 2013, Hanson served as a Senior Vice President at G.E. Financial Services and RBS Citizens Financial Group. Before that, he was a Vice President for Merrill Lynch Capital and a Principal for Bank of America. Hanson received a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and an M.B.A. from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin School of Business.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global Partners also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global Partners LP, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.