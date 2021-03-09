 

Synaptics Incorporated Announces Pricing of $400 Million in Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000 percent senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by each of the Company’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s obligations under its credit facility.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021, at a rate of 4.000 percent per year. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2029 unless earlier repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of Notes will be approximately $393.9 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay the $100 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, to prefund the repayment of a portion of its existing 0.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2022 (the “Existing 2022 Notes”) and to pay any and all expenses, fees and costs associated therewith, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing 2022 Notes, future acquisitions, additional repayment of existing indebtedness and repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Offers of the securities were made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

