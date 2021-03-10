Kane Biotech Announces Positive Efficacy Results in STEM Pet Oral Care Clinical Trial

As previously disclosed, two milestone payments to STEM from STEM’s licensing partners are dependent on positive clinical efficacy data and certification from an industry leading body.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane”), announced today that preliminary analysis of data from efficacy trials for STEM Animal Health Inc.’s (“STEM”) pet oral care water additive have met the primary endpoint.

STEM’s pet oral care products are scientifically formulated with Kane’s patented Coactiv+ technology to safely break down plaque and tartar biofilm and freshen breath.

About STEM Animal Health

In September 2020, Kane formed STEM, a joint venture with Animalcare Group plc (“Animalcare”) dedicated to treating biofilm-related ailments in animals. STEM has a global license over Kane’s existing range of animal health oral care products and in collaboration with Animalcare focuses on the research and development of novel animal treatments based on biofilm targeting technology. Animalcare has a one-third plus one share equity interest in STEM with the balance owned by Kane.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Graham Farrell Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Harbor Access LLC medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessllc.com +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (416) 842 9003