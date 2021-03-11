GeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.0205 Per Share

GeoPark plans to deliver another year of strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders.

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million in the aggregate) payable on April 13, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

