 

Guest Supply and Corsicana Mattress Company Partner to Introduce Contourest Copperbed Self-Sanitizing Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Mattresses to the Hospitality and Higher Education Sectors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

New Contourest Copperbed Products Provide a Safer, Sanitary Sleep Environment

SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply, a Guest Worldwide company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Corsicana Mattress Company today announced their partnered introduction of Guest Supply’s Contourest Copperbed self-sanitizing antimicrobial and antibacterial mattresses for the hospitality and higher education marketplaces. The Contourest Copperbed products will be manufactured in Corsicana’s 10 U.S. manufacturing plants and sold exclusively through Guest Supply to its customers in the United States.

Contourest Copperbed uses naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial advanced technology applied to copper infused CertiPUR-US certified foams. Models are available in firm, plush and pillowtop comfort selections with a choice of continuous coil or pocketed coil innerspring systems. Importantly, this innovative self-sanitizing technology also aligns with industry expectations for the lifecycle of a mattress.

“Our partnership with Corsicana leverages their 50 years of manufacturing experience and advanced antimicrobial, antibacterial technology to bring self-sanitizing mattress products to our 25,000 plus customers at this critical time in our industry,” said Sandy Romoser, President of Guest Worldwide. “Contourest Copperbed products pair perfectly with our new Protect360 product line which includes mattress encasements and pillow protectors featuring a waterproof virus blocking barrier and antimicrobial product protection. With this full circle of products Guest Supply is now positioned to provide our customers with a safer, sanitary sleep environment sleep environment available today.”

“As Corsicana celebrates its 50th anniversary of continuous industry innovation, we are honored to partner with Guest Supply, to provide the hospitality industry a dynamic bedding solution”, said Michael Thompson, CEO of Corsicana Mattress Company. “Guest Supply has an impeccable reputation across its broad customer base by delivering high-touch customer support and outstanding value, we are excited about this partnership and Corsicana is aggressively investing in this important market segment.” 

About Guest Supply
Guest Supply is part of Guest Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation. The company is a leading provider of hospitality supply products to the lodging industry for more than 40 years with more than 30,000 products sold in more than 25,000 well-known chains and independent properties around the globe. Distribution and purchasing resources are strategically located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring superior product selection and availability, as well as quick and efficient response to meet virtually every need. For more information, visit www.guestsupply.com.

About Corsicana
Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress operates factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers. The company offers a full range of mattress products with models perfectly suited for institutional, economy, midscale and upscale-luxury applications. Corsicana’s robust product lines feature the latest in sleep technology, including innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models. The company also has a mattress-in-a-box line that simplifies delivery. Corsicana leverages its national manufacturing presence to provide industry-leading quality, value, delivery and customer service. Its mission is to provide high quality, innovative and affordable sleep products that improve the sleep experience.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
Shannon.Mutschler@sysco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf034e6c-f027-44d1 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guest Supply and Corsicana Mattress Company Partner to Introduce Contourest Copperbed Self-Sanitizing Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Mattresses to the Hospitality and Higher Education Sectors New Contourest Copperbed Products Provide a Safer, Sanitary Sleep EnvironmentSOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guest Supply, a Guest Worldwide company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Corsicana …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Sysco Announces $1.1 Billion Debt Reduction in Anticipation of Impending Market Recovery
08.03.21
Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day
04.03.21
Sysco to Donate $100,000 to Support Winter Storm Recovery in Texas
25.02.21
Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
15.02.21
Sysco Launches New and Exclusive, Chef-Tested Menu Concepts Through Cutting Edge Solutions Platform