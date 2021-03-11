Guest Supply and Corsicana Mattress Company Partner to Introduce Contourest Copperbed Self-Sanitizing Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Mattresses to the Hospitality and Higher Education Sectors

Contourest Copperbed uses naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial advanced technology applied to copper infused CertiPUR-US certified foams. Models are available in firm, plush and pillowtop comfort selections with a choice of continuous coil or pocketed coil innerspring systems. Importantly, this innovative self-sanitizing technology also aligns with industry expectations for the lifecycle of a mattress.

SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply , a Guest Worldwide company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Corsicana Mattress Company today announced their partnered introduction of Guest Supply’s Contourest Copperbed self-sanitizing antimicrobial and antibacterial mattresses for the hospitality and higher education marketplaces. The Contourest Copperbed products will be manufactured in Corsicana’s 10 U.S. manufacturing plants and sold exclusively through Guest Supply to its customers in the United States.

“Our partnership with Corsicana leverages their 50 years of manufacturing experience and advanced antimicrobial, antibacterial technology to bring self-sanitizing mattress products to our 25,000 plus customers at this critical time in our industry,” said Sandy Romoser, President of Guest Worldwide. “Contourest Copperbed products pair perfectly with our new Protect360 product line which includes mattress encasements and pillow protectors featuring a waterproof virus blocking barrier and antimicrobial product protection. With this full circle of products Guest Supply is now positioned to provide our customers with a safer, sanitary sleep environment sleep environment available today.”

“As Corsicana celebrates its 50th anniversary of continuous industry innovation, we are honored to partner with Guest Supply, to provide the hospitality industry a dynamic bedding solution”, said Michael Thompson, CEO of Corsicana Mattress Company. “Guest Supply has an impeccable reputation across its broad customer base by delivering high-touch customer support and outstanding value, we are excited about this partnership and Corsicana is aggressively investing in this important market segment.”

About Guest Supply

Guest Supply is part of Guest Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation. The company is a leading provider of hospitality supply products to the lodging industry for more than 40 years with more than 30,000 products sold in more than 25,000 well-known chains and independent properties around the globe. Distribution and purchasing resources are strategically located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring superior product selection and availability, as well as quick and efficient response to meet virtually every need. For more information, visit www.guestsupply.com.

About Corsicana

Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress operates factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers. The company offers a full range of mattress products with models perfectly suited for institutional, economy, midscale and upscale-luxury applications. Corsicana’s robust product lines feature the latest in sleep technology, including innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models. The company also has a mattress-in-a-box line that simplifies delivery. Corsicana leverages its national manufacturing presence to provide industry-leading quality, value, delivery and customer service. Its mission is to provide high quality, innovative and affordable sleep products that improve the sleep experience.

For more information contact:



Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Shannon.Mutschler@sysco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf034e6c-f027-44d1 ...