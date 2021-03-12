 

H&R Block Announces Four Vice Presidents to Leadership Team

New leaders help company drive next phase of growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) today announced four vice presidents in its U.S. retail and product & experience organizations, who will lead teams looking to redefine the marketplace and disrupt business as usual.

“As we focus on executing, Block Horizons 2025, our long-term growth plan, we are focused on improving the experience customers and associates have with H&R Block,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “These newly hired and newly promoted vice presidents will help continue blending digital capabilities with human expertise and care to ultimately improve Block and drive growth.”

Karisa Booker, vice president, customer knowledge

New to the company, Karisa Booker and her team will help expand H&R Block’s understanding of its customers and focus research and insights, while creating client personalization. With deep understanding and experience with voice of the client, Booker is part of the product and experience team delivering all marketing functions and reimagining client experience.

Booker previously served as director, guest analytics, at AMC, where she led a complete consumer data transformation of AMC’s marketing. She holds an MBA from Rockhurst University and a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.

Mark Darling, vice president, West market

Previously serving as vice president of workforce planning and tax pro experience, Mark Darling takes over as vice president for the West market as part of H&R Block’s U.S. retail organization. As market vice president for the West, Darling leads a team of more than 2,000 offices and 20,000 associates.

He joined the company in 2013 and has served as a district general manager, a regional director, as well as vice president. He holds an MBA from Belhaven University and a bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College.

Scott Runkel, vice president, customer experience

Scott Runkel joins H&R Block as vice president of customer experience leading customer experience and product design teams. He will be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience, shared enterprise capabilities, retention programs, and initiatives.  

Runkel previously was head of product at Walmart Central Operations where he led the team responsible for defining quality standards for digital products and delivery of consumer grade experiences to associates. He launched Walmart’s first voice activated experience in-store and led organizational transformation for teams that designed Walmart.com, in-store tools, pharmacy, and supply chain. Runkel holds a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.

Ryan Weber, vice president, workforce planning and tax pro experience

Ryan Weber was promoted to vice president of workforce planning and tax pro experience. Weber most recently led H&R Block’s New England team as regional director. In his new role, he is responsible for improving tax professionals’ work experience and engagement and optimizing labor efficiencies.

Weber joined the company in 2011 serving first as a district general manager in Charlottesville, Va., and later as a regional manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.

Learn more about H&R Block’s transformation strategy or discover its many career opportunities.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com 
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com 




