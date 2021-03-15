DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results ABO Wind AG: Successful in new countries 15.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Net profit in 2020 exceeds ten million euros for the fifth time in a row

- Solar park in Greece (38 megawatts) is the largest project built during the financial year

- Revenues in eleven countries for the first time

- Storage projects complement core business as third technology

ABO Wind has been successfully planning and constructing wind farms for 25 years now. Today, the project developer of renewable energy plants published its annual report for 2020 (https://www.abo-wind.com/en/the-company/about-abo-wind/annual-reports. ...). With 13.1 million euros (previous year: 11.4), the company reported a net profit exceeding ten million euros for the fifth time in a row.

The continuity, which is remarkable for a project developer, is also based on an innovative spirit: about five years ago, ABO Wind expanded its core business to include solar technology and doubled the number of countries in which the current 730 employees are planning renewable energy plants to now 16. The annual report shows that this strategy is bearing fruit. In the financial year 2020, for the first time, the largest single project implemented in terms of electrical output was not a wind farm but a solar park. The photovoltaic modules with a total output of 38 megawatts are now producing clean electricity in Megala Kalyvia, Greece.

Strengthened diversification

ABO Wind has further diversified in terms of technology as well as markets. The basis of the economic success was more international in 2020 than in any previous financial year: eleven countries contributed at least 200,000 euros each to the group's revenue of 149.2 million euros (previous year: 126.3). In 2018, seven countries contributed, in 2019 eight countries. In addition to the German market, whose share fell to 35 per cent in 2020 (previous year: 42 per cent), France (24 per cent), Greece (15 per cent), Spain (nine per cent), Ireland (eight per cent), Finland (four per cent), Hungary (three per cent) as well as Poland, Argentina, United Kingdom and Tunisia (each one per cent or less) contributed to the group's revenue.