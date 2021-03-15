 

Ferrellgas, L.P. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas, L.P. (OTC: FGPRQ) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ferrellgas Finance Corp. (“Finance Corp.” and, together with the Company, the “Issuers”) announced that, subject to market conditions, the Company’s wholly-owned direct subsidiary, Ferrellgas Escrow, LLC (the “Escrow LLC Issuer”), and Finance Corp.’s wholly-owned direct subsidiary, FG Operating Finance Escrow Corp. (the “Escrow Corp. Issuer”), intend to offer $1,475.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and senior notes due 2029 (together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”).

The offering of the Notes is part of a series of refinancing transactions being undertaken by the Company in connection with the restructuring of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., the Company’s parent, and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., to be effected through a plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”) substantially on the terms of the Second Amended Prepackaged Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. (the “Plan”) approved by the Bankruptcy Court on March 5, 2021.

If the Notes are issued prior to satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, which includes the occurrence of the effective date of the Plan (the “Effective Date”), an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the offering for each series of Notes and an amount sufficient to pay all of the interest that would accrue on the Notes through April 1, 2021 will be deposited into an escrow account for the Notes (the “Escrow Account”). The funds in the Escrow Account will be pledged as security for the benefit of the holders of the Notes. If the Effective Date occurs at the consummation of this offering of Notes, the escrow procedures will be foregone and the Notes will instead be initially issued by the Issuers. On the Effective Date, the Escrow LLC Issuer will merge with and into the Company and the Escrow Corp Issuer will merge with and into Ferrellgas Finance Corp and the Issuers will assume their obligations under the Notes.

