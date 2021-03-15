 

Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

15.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.



