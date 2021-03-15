 

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Jessica Uhl, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been nominated by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“GS Group”) to join its Board as an independent director. GS Group shareholders will consider and vote on this proposal at its AGM, scheduled to be held on April 29, 2021. If approved by shareholders, Jessica will join the GS Group board on July 1, 2021.

March 15, 2021

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State



