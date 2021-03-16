Notice of annual general meeting in Spar Nord Bank A/S
|Company announcement no. 10
Pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of
SPAR NORD BANK A/S
will be held on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, at 3:30 pm.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings in connection with COVID-19, the annual general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility for physical attendance.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Martin Bach, Head of Communications, on tel. + 45 96344384 or or by e-mail at mbc@sparnord.dk.
Martin Bach
Head of Communications
