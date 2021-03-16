 

Hexagon Purus signs long-term agreement with Certarus for hydrogen solutions

Hexagon Purus has together with Hexagon Agility signed a multi-year agreement with Certarus Ltd., the North American market leader of clean energy solutions, (reference to Hexagon Composities ASA announcement 16 March). The total value of the agreement is up to USD 85 million (approx. NOK 718 million) for the combined deliveries of Hexagon Purus and Hexagon Agility.

As part of the agreement Hexagon Purus received an initial order for SMARTSTORE hydrogen distribution modules, with an estimated value of USD 3.2 million (approx. NOK 27 million).

Deliveries are expected to commence in Q3 2021 and run through Q4 2021. Hexagon Purus’ distribution modules will deliver hydrogen for mobility applications.

“We’re excited to be working with a long time Hexagon customer as they expand into hydrogen solutions.  Certarus is a pioneer in gas distribution and brings a wealth of experience to our collaboration as we innovate our hydrogen portfolio,” says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. 

“Thanks to the ongoing partnership between Certarus and Hexagon, we have the technology and equipment in place to support the growth of the hydrogen market. Together, we are finding new ways to make low carbon and zero emission energy solutions available and affordable,” says Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd.

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Certarus

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. Certarus is leading the energy transition by displacing more carbon intensive fuels and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for zero emission fuel distribution.

Learn more at www.certarus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, distribution, marine, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

 




