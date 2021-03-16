 

Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Notice of $60 Million Face Value Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has elected to deliver, pursuant to early redemption rights, a notice to holders of the Company’s 13.00% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), that the Company will redeem 60,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock with a face value of $60 million (the “Redeemed Shares”) on April 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

This early redemption of $60 million face value of Series A Preferred Stock follows the Company’s repurchases of a total of $15.0 million face amount of Series A Preferred Stock in transactions closed in October 2020 and January 2021. The Company may redeem up to an additional $20 million face value of the Series A Preferred Stock in certain circumstances before July 19, 2021, and the remaining Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed after July 19, 2021. Any remaining shares of the Series A Preferred Stock will become redeemable at the election of holders of a majority of the Series A Preferred Stock beginning July 19, 2023.

The redemption price will be $1,039.05 per Redeemed Share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of the liquidation preference of $1,000 and a make-whole payment of $39.05.

From and after the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Shares will no longer be deemed to be outstanding, and all rights of the holders in respect of the Redeemed Shares will terminate, except the right of the holders to receive, from and after the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price, without interest.

Holders of Series A Preferred Stock may convert, prior to the Redemption Date, some or all of the Redeemed Shares into shares of the Company’s Common Stock in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Certificate of Designations of the Series A Preferred Stock.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Notice of $60 Million Face Value Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has elected to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Iguatemi dehnt seinen Supportvertrag mit Rimini Street auf Application Management Services für SAP aus
10.03.21
Iguatemi Extends its Support Agreement with Rimini Street to Include Application Management Services for SAP
09.03.21
Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock
08.03.21
Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
07.03.21
Rimini Street gibt Finanzergebnisse für viertes Geschäftsquartal und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
05.03.21
Die Kreisverwaltung von Kent wechselt für ihre Oracle-Anwendungen und Datenbanksoftware zum Support von Rimini Street
04.03.21
Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software
03.03.21
Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Poplar Co. Ltd. wechselt für SAP BusinessObjects und SAP Sybase IQ Datenbanksoftware zu Rimini Street Support
24.02.21
Rimini Street to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15 – 17, 2021