Annual ResultVienna - 17 March 2021. Today, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) publishedits FY 2020 Annual Report and updated its outlook. There were no materialchanges to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on 5February 2021.RBI generated consolidated profit of EUR 804 million, demonstrating theresilience of the business in a challenging environment. Earnings werenonetheless significantly lower year-on-year, reflecting the lockdowns, thesubsequent recession, rate cuts and CEE currency weakness. The bank'sdigitalization strategy proved to be a strong advantage, especially during thepandemic. This strategy will continue to be consistently executed and therebysupport future growth at attractive returns.The complete 2020 Annual Report can also be found online at http://ar2020.rbinternational.com [http://ar2020.rbinternational.com/].OutlookWe expect modest loan growth in the first half of 2021, accelerating in thesecond half of the year.The provisioning ratio for FY 2021 is expected to be around 75 basis points, asmoratoria and government support programs expire.We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly assoon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11per cent in the medium term.We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent ofconsolidated profit.Monetary values in 2020 2019 Change 2018 2017 2016EUR millionIncome statement 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12Net interest income 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 3,362 3,225 2,935Net fee and 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 1,791 1,719 1,497commission incomeGeneraladministrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (3,048) (3,011) (2,848)expensesOperating result 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 2,330 2,164 1,844Impairment losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (166) (312) (754)financial assetsProfit/loss before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 1,753 1,612 886taxProfit/loss after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 1,398 1,246 574taxConsolidated profit/ 804 1,227 (34.5)% 1,270 1,116 463lossStatement of 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12financial positionLoans to banks 11,952 9,435 26.7% 9,998 10,741 9,900Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)% 80,866 77,745 70,514