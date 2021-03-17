 

EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI continues to focus on digitalization and profitable growth

Annual Result

Vienna - 17 March 2021. Today, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published
its FY 2020 Annual Report and updated its outlook. There were no material
changes to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on 5
February 2021.

RBI generated consolidated profit of EUR 804 million, demonstrating the
resilience of the business in a challenging environment. Earnings were
nonetheless significantly lower year-on-year, reflecting the lockdowns, the
subsequent recession, rate cuts and CEE currency weakness. The bank's
digitalization strategy proved to be a strong advantage, especially during the
pandemic. This strategy will continue to be consistently executed and thereby
support future growth at attractive returns.

The complete 2020 Annual Report can also be found online at http://
ar2020.rbinternational.com [http://ar2020.rbinternational.com/].


Outlook

We expect modest loan growth in the first half of 2021, accelerating in the
second half of the year.

The provisioning ratio for FY 2021 is expected to be around 75 basis points, as
moratoria and government support programs expire.

We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as
soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.

We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11
per cent in the medium term.

We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.

Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of
consolidated profit.





Monetary values in 2020 2019 Change 2018 2017 2016
EUR million
Income statement 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12
Net interest income 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 3,362 3,225 2,935
Net fee and 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 1,791 1,719 1,497
commission income
General
administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (3,048) (3,011) (2,848)
expenses
Operating result 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 2,330 2,164 1,844
Impairment losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (166) (312) (754)
financial assets
Profit/loss before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 1,753 1,612 886
tax
Profit/loss after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 1,398 1,246 574
tax
Consolidated profit/ 804 1,227 (34.5)% 1,270 1,116 463
loss
Statement of 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12
financial position
Loans to banks 11,952 9,435 26.7% 9,998 10,741 9,900
Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)% 80,866 77,745 70,514
