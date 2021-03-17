 

Microchip’s TimeProvider 4100 Release 2.2 Grandmaster Provides a New Level of Redundancy, Resiliency and Security

IEEE 1588 precise timing grandmaster with gateway clock is the industry’s first to offer software-based redundancy

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For today’s critical infrastructure providers – 5G wireless networks, smart grids, data centers, cable and transportation services – a fundamental need exists for a redundant, resilient and secure precise timing and synchronization solution. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its TimeProvider 4100 Release 2.2 grandmaster, providing a new level of resiliency with the introduction of an innovative redundancy architecture in addition to support for a multiband Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver and enhanced security to ensure always-on precise timing and synchronization.

Redundancy is key for infrastructure providers to ensure uninterrupted services. Infrastructure deployments previously relied on hardware redundancy to avoid service disruption despite costly modular architectures. Microchip’s TimeProvider 4100 Release 2.2 grandmaster provides redundancy via software implementation, enabling flexible deployment and lower hardware costs without sacrificing ports.

In addition, the TimeProvider 4100 Release 2.2 grandmaster introduces an increased level of resiliency by supporting a new GNSS multi-band, multi-constellation receiver to protect against time delay resulting from space weather, solar events and other disruptions that may impact critical infrastructure services. Multiband GNSS is particularly important for the highest levels of accuracy including Primary Reference Time Clock Class B (PRTC-B) (40 ns) and Enhanced Primary Reference Time Clock (ePRTC) (30 ns).

With a focus on security solutions across its technology portfolio, Microchip’s new TimeProvider 4100 Release 2.2 grandmaster adds support for RADIUS and TACACS+ as well as new anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.

“Resilient, redundant and secure precise timing and synchronization solutions are necessary to mitigate security risks to critical infrastructure,” said Randy Brudzinski, vice president and general manager of Microchip's frequency and time business unit. “This latest release brings an innovative software redundancy that enables always-on technology as well as support for multiband GNSS to eliminate ionospheric time error delays. It provides new key security, anti-jamming and anti-spoofing so critical infrastructure services can be accessed only by authorized, authenticated personnel.”

