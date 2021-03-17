 

Apabetalone’s Beneficial Effects on COVID-19 Published in Prestigious Scientific Journal Cell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Previously Announced Findings Appear in the High-Impact Journal

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix") (TSX:RVX) announced today the publishing of an article, titled: “BET Inhibition Blocks Inflammation-Induced Cardiac Dysfunction and SARS-CoV-2 Infection”, in Cell, a high-impact scientific journal. This comes following completion of the peer-review process for previously announced findings. Cell is ranked first out of 298 journals in "Biochemistry & Molecular Biology" (Clarivate Analytics, 2019).

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.

“Inclusion in such a prestigious publication is a reflection of both the high quality of the research work, and its importance to the global scientific and medical community,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “This collaborative research effort, employing state-of-the-art methods, has demonstrated apabetalone’s potential in preventing organ damage resulting from COVID-19 and provided a strong rationale for our upcoming human trials.”

Program Update:

Apabetalone is an investigational, phase 3 clinical candidate with safety data in more than 4,000 subjects. Resverlogix has announced plans for an open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of apabetalone in the treatment of COVID-19.

As previously announced, an article published on March 23, 2020 revealed the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) protein E with BET proteins. Following this finding, Resverlogix put out a call for collaborations, resulting in multiple partnerships, and in parallel initiated in-house preclinical research to further characterize and investigate apabetalone’s efficacy in treating COVID-19 infection.

The results of the collaborative research efforts have uncovered that apabetalone has the potential to combat COVID-19 through a unique dual mechanism. First, apabetalone treatment prevents SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells, and second it reduces the inflammation and cytokine storm response which can result in organ damage and long-term negative impacts. As a result of its dual mechanism and clinical safety record, several peer-reviewed publications have shortlisted apabetalone as a clinical candidate for COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apabetalone’s Beneficial Effects on COVID-19 Published in Prestigious Scientific Journal Cell Previously Announced Findings Appear in the High-Impact JournalCALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix") (TSX:RVX) announced today the publishing of an article, titled: “BET Inhibition Blocks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Apabetalone Treatment Prevents COVID-19 Infection of Human Lung Cells
12.03.21
Resverlogix Announces Change in Fiscal Year-End to December 31
03.03.21
New Published Evidence of Apabetalone’s Beneficial Effects on COVID-19