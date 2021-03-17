Apabetalone’s Beneficial Effects on COVID-19 Published in Prestigious Scientific Journal Cell

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix") (TSX:RVX) announced today the publishing of an article, titled: “BET Inhibition Blocks Inflammation-Induced Cardiac Dysfunction and SARS-CoV-2 Infection”, in Cell, a high-impact scientific journal. This comes following completion of the peer-review process for previously announced findings . Cell is ranked first out of 298 journals in "Biochemistry & Molecular Biology" (Clarivate Analytics, 2019).

“Inclusion in such a prestigious publication is a reflection of both the high quality of the research work, and its importance to the global scientific and medical community,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “This collaborative research effort, employing state-of-the-art methods, has demonstrated apabetalone’s potential in preventing organ damage resulting from COVID-19 and provided a strong rationale for our upcoming human trials.”

Program Update:

Apabetalone is an investigational, phase 3 clinical candidate with safety data in more than 4,000 subjects. Resverlogix has announced plans for an open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of apabetalone in the treatment of COVID-19.

As previously announced, an article published on March 23, 2020 revealed the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) protein E with BET proteins. Following this finding, Resverlogix put out a call for collaborations, resulting in multiple partnerships, and in parallel initiated in-house preclinical research to further characterize and investigate apabetalone’s efficacy in treating COVID-19 infection.

The results of the collaborative research efforts have uncovered that apabetalone has the potential to combat COVID-19 through a unique dual mechanism. First, apabetalone treatment prevents SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells, and second it reduces the inflammation and cytokine storm response which can result in organ damage and long-term negative impacts. As a result of its dual mechanism and clinical safety record, several peer-reviewed publications have shortlisted apabetalone as a clinical candidate for COVID-19.