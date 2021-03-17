 

VR completes Phase I drilling at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada, expands soil grid and plans for Phase II drilling in June

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company,” or “VR,” is pleased to provide a brief update on the maiden RC drill program at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada.

Photo 1. Four of five RC (reverse circulation) drill holes planned for the Phase I program at Reveille were completed in ten days for a total of 4,347 feet by a truck-mounted TH75 rig. Each hole was between 1,000 and 1,200 ft long. Continuous geochemical sampling of every 5 ft run in each hole is complete, and hyperspectral scanning of each hole in its entirety is now underway. Hyperspectral data for mineral mapping is expected later in March, and assay data for silver, copper and gold, among a host of other elements are expected by the end of April.
   
Figure 1. The 5 drill holes identified for this Phase I program are shown on the integrated exploration map in Figure 1. The specific targets for each hole include magnetic, conductivity, resistivity and gravity anomalies on the western flank of the range where there are geochemical vectors to the high temperature source of the silver and copper CRD hydrothermal system which formed the array of surface showings in the Reveille range to the east.

It was decided to complete the fifth hole of the program, G1, designed to test a low-density gravity anomaly for a de-calcified, gold-bearing jasperoid breccia body in a few week’s time using a smaller, track-mounted rig that is better suited for the road and drill pad at G1 that are now “ready to go”, as shown in Photo 1.

Context

VR is exploring the covered valley on the western flank of the range because it has never been previously explored or drilled as the potential source and overall driver of the high-grade silver-copper mineralization at Reveille during the past 140 years of prospecting which has focused on the high-grade showings exposed in the hills of the Reveille range to the east. VR is focused squarely on targets for proximal, high temperature mineralization that are core to the overall CRD mineral system at Reveille based on an array of new geochemical data and element ratio vectors.

