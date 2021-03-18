Notice of Full Year 2020 Results

A presentation by Acacia Pharma’s senior management team will be webcast live the same day at 14.30 CEST (08.30 EST).

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 18 March 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that it will report its results for the full year 2020 and provide an update on progress with the commercialization of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 07.00 CEST.

Acacia Pharma to Report its Results for the Full Year 2020 and Provide a Business Update on 29 March 2021

The webcast can be accessed from www.acaciapharma.com and a recording will be available after the event.

The results report and presentation will be available at www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors section from 07.00 CEST the same day.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.