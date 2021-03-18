 

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 21:05  |  14   |   |   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

“We closed out this important year for Hims & Hers on a high note, meeting or exceeding the expectations for 2020 performance in our roadshow this past fall, including 80% revenue growth year-over-year and improved gross margins,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We also made smart investments that set us up well to drive future growth in 2021 as we work to create the new front door to the healthcare system.”

Mr. Dudum continued, “During the fourth quarter, with the 2020 election and a particularly unique holiday season as the backdrop, we saw advertising rates spike, so we took deliberate and careful steps to manage our expenses in the fourth quarter, which led to moderate quarter-over-quarter sales growth while still exceeding our full-year 2020 revenue plan. These dynamics have normalized in the first quarter and we are seeing improved opportunities to invest in growth. We’ve started 2021 off strong and are raising our full year forecast accordingly. This is an organization built on solid fundamentals and favorable business characteristics and I’m incredibly confident in our ability to deliver on our vision of helping more people with a wider range of conditions access great, affordable care.”

As previously announced, on January 20, 2021, Hims, Inc. and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (“OAC”) completed their merger (the “Merger”). Immediately following the Merger, OAC changed its name to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and its Class A common stock and warrants were listed on the NYSE under the new trading symbols of “HIMS” and “HIMS WS,” respectively. As of January 31, 2021, Hims & Hers had approximately $340 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet and no debt outstanding.

Financial Highlights for Q1 through Q4 2020

 

Key Business Metrics

(thousands, except AOV)

Three Months Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

 

AOV

$

69

 

$

67

 

$

58

 

$

52

 

Net Orders

 

579

 

 

582

 

 

572

 

 

546

 

 

Revenue

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Revenue

$

40,091

 

 

$

38,829

 

 

$

33,284

 

 

$

28,524

 

Wholesale Revenue

 

1,375

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

1,539

 

Total revenue

$

41,466

 

 

$

41,324

 

 

$

35,904

 

 

$

30,063

 

Total revenue year-over-year growth

 

67

%

 

 

91

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

91

%

Quarterly Income Statement

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

41,466

 

 

$

41,324

 

 

$

35,904

 

 

$

30,063

 

Cost of revenue

 

9,574

 

 

 

10,047

 

 

 

10,242

 

 

 

9,444

 

Gross profit

 

31,892

 

 

 

31,277

 

 

 

25,662

 

 

 

20,619

 

Gross margin %

 

77

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

71

%

 

 

69

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing

 

19,314

 

 

 

15,102

 

 

 

11,800

 

 

 

12,773

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

17,204

 

 

 

19,496

 

 

 

14,841

 

 

 

14,064

 

Total operating expenses

 

36,518

 

 

 

34,598

 

 

 

26,641

 

 

 

26,837

 

Loss from operations

 

(4,626

)

 

 

(3,321

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(6,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(579

)

 

 

(2,519

)

 

 

35

 

 

 

230

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(5,205

)

 

 

(5,840

)

 

 

(944

)

 

 

(5,998

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(24

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(35

)

Net loss

$

(5,229

)

 

$

(5,871

)

 

$

(981

)

 

$

(6,033

)

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(5,229

)

 

$

(5,871

)

 

$

(981

)

 

$

(6,033

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

365

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

180

 

Provision for income taxes

 

24

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

35

 

Interest income

 

(50

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(242

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

71

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

84

 

Stock based compensation

 

1,088

 

 

 

1,414

 

 

 

1,925

 

 

 

1,404

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

624

 

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

(71

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,107

)

 

$

(1,563

)

 

$

1,189

 

 

$

(4,633

)

  • Revenue was $41.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $24.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019, an increase of 67% year-over-year. Revenue for the full year 2020 was $148.8 million compared to $82.6 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 80% year-over-year.
  • Net loss was $(5.2) million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $(12.4) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Net loss was $(18.1) million for the full year 2020 compared to $(72.1) million for the full year 2019.
  • Gross margin was 77% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 61% for the fourth quarter 2019. Gross margin was 74% for the full year 2020 compared to 54% for the full year 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.1) million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $(11.9) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $(8.1) million compared to $(66.1) million for the full year 2019.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net loss, its most comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the first-quarter 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(9.5) million to $(11.5) million.

For the full-year 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $195 million to $205 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(35) million to $(45) million.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Hims & Hers will host a conference call to review the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today, March 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 900-2256 for U.S. participants and (236) 714-2727 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #3380049. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, financial and business performance, the underlying assumptions, and statements about events and trends including events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs, market acceptance and success of our business model, our ability to expand the scope of our offerings, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving regulatory requirements applicable to the healthcare industry. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that we will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Key Business Metrics

Average Order Value (“AOV”) is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (each as defined below).

“Net Orders” are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.

“Online Revenue” represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, chargebacks and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve.

“Wholesale Revenue” represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

2019

Assets

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,344

 

$

22,647

 

Short-term investments

 

72,864

 

 

37,721

 

Inventory

 

3,543

 

 

4,217

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,404

 

 

5,022

 

Deferred transaction costs

 

3,929

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

113,084

 

 

69,607

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

1,006

 

 

150

 

Other long-term assets

 

4,607

 

 

2,313

 

Total assets

$

118,697

 

$

72,070

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

8,066

 

$

7,231

 

Accrued liabilities

 

4,984

 

 

2,026

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,272

 

 

753

 

Term loan, current

 

 

 

1,515

 

Warrant liabilities

 

906

 

 

9,097

 

Total current liabilities

 

15,228

 

 

20,622

 

Deferred rent, noncurrent

 

381

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

15,609

 

 

20,622

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity:

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock – par value $0.000001; 211,924,602 and 192,870,448 shares authorized and 206,031,290 and 186,573,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation preference of $268,452 and $206,138 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

249,962

 

 

186,741

 

Redeemable Class A common stock - par value $0.000001; nil and 1,627,132 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

 

4,500

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

249,962

 

 

191,241

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

Common stock – Class A shares, par value $0.000001; 368,000,000 and 333,000,000 shares authorized and 101,606,862 and 98,563,353 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Class F shares, par value $0.000001; 15,323,740 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

24,429

 

 

13,383

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(11

)

 

2

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(171,292

)

 

(153,178

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(146,874

)

 

(139,793

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficit

$

118,697

 

$

72,070

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

148,757

 

$

82,558

 

 

$

41,466

 

$

24,769

 

Cost of revenue

 

39,307

 

 

37,953

 

 

 

9,574

 

 

9,638

 

Gross profit

 

109,450

 

 

44,605

 

 

 

31,892

 

 

15,131

 

Gross margin %

 

74

%

 

54

%

 

 

77

%

 

61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing

 

58,989

 

 

63,156

 

 

 

19,314

 

 

13,173

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

65,605

 

 

55,863

 

 

 

17,204

 

 

15,492

 

Total operating expenses

 

124,594

 

 

119,019

 

 

 

36,518

 

 

28,665

 

Loss from operations

 

(15,144

)

 

(74,414

)

 

 

(4,626

)

 

(13,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(10

)

 

(369

)

 

 

-

 

 

(33

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(2,833

)

 

2,809

 

 

 

(579

)

 

1,234

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(17,987

)

 

(71,974

)

 

 

(5,205

)

 

(12,333

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(127

)

 

(90

)

 

 

(24

)

 

(23

)

Net loss

 

(18,114

)

 

(72,064

)

 

 

(5,229

)

 

(12,356

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(13

)

 

4

 

 

 

(1

)

 

5

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(18,127

)

$

(72,060

)

 

$

(5,230

)

$

(12,351

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.94

)

 

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.16

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

78,047,120

 

 

76,545,970

 

 

 

79,311,940

 

 

76,747,377

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

Operating activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(18,114

)

$

(72,064

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,057

 

 

260

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,831

 

 

8,028

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

3,101

 

 

(951

)

Loss on lease termination

 

754

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

322

 

 

70

 

Noncash other

 

384

 

 

(358

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Inventory

 

674

 

 

(522

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(645

)

 

(2,436

)

Other long-term assets

 

8

 

 

(755

)

Accounts payable

 

826

 

 

(6,075

)

Accrued liabilities

 

2,423

 

 

(276

)

Deferred revenue

 

519

 

 

212

 

Deferred rent

 

381

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(2,479

)

 

(74,867

)

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(95,008

)

 

(42,012

)

Maturities of investments

 

47,990

 

 

4,500

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

11,550

 

 

 

Investment in website development, internal-use software, and intangible assets

 

(2,496

)

 

(1,479

)

Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets

 

(1,737

)

 

(308

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(39,701

)

 

(39,299

)

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

52,034

 

 

102,793

 

Payments for issuance costs of redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

(134

)

 

(227

)

Proceeds from exercise of Series C preferred stock warrants

 

29

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock warrants

 

561

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of vested and unvested stock options, net of repurchases of unvested shares

 

123

 

 

44

 

Borrowings of principal on term loan

 

 

 

2,136

 

Repayments of principal on term loan

 

(1,515

)

 

(9,051

)

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(377

)

Payments for transaction costs

 

(3,356

)

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

47,742

 

 

95,318

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents

 

(9

)

 

(5

)

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

5,553

 

 

(18,853

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

22,797

 

 

41,650

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

28,350

 

$

22,797

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

221

 

$

139

 

Cash paid for interest

$

10

 

$

361

 

 

 

 

Noncash investing and financing activities

 

 

Exercise of preferred stock warrants

$

11,292

 

$

 

Expiration of Class A common stock redemption right

$

4,500

 

$

 

Redeemable Class A common stock reclassification

$

 

$

4,500

 

Deferred transaction costs payable

$

573

 

$

 

Warrants issued for debt issuance costs

$

 

$

133

 

Vesting of early exercised stock options

$

31

 

$

12

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review net loss and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss before depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, stock-based compensation, and change in fair value of warrant liability.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(18,114

)

$

(72,064

)

 

$

(5,229

)

$

(12,356

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,057

 

 

260

 

 

 

365

 

 

150

 

Provision for income taxes

 

127

 

 

90

 

 

 

24

 

 

23

 

Interest income

 

(448

)

 

(1,901

)

 

 

(50

)

 

(379

)

Interest expense

 

10

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

322

 

 

70

 

 

 

71

 

 

42

 

Stock based compensation

 

5,831

 

 

8,028

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

1,441

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

3,101

 

 

(951

)

 

 

624

 

 

(870

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(8,114

)

$

(66,099

)

 

$

(3,107

)

$

(11,916

)

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Hims & Hers Appoints Two New Board Members
17.02.21
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference