Avivagen Inc. Announces TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Extension of Warrants

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”),a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it has received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of certain of its outstanding warrants. The intention to seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend these warrants was previously announced on March 5, 2021.

The warrants in question are exercisable to purchase 2,774,991 common shares at $0.90 per share and were originally issued on June 1, 2016. Prior to such extension these warrants had an expiration date of March 31, 2021. The new date of expiry for such warrants will be June 1, 2021. Such warrants will not be able to be extended further beyond June 1, 2021. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.