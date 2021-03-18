 

Avivagen Inc. Announces TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Extension of Warrants

18.03.2021   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”),a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it has received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of certain of its outstanding warrants. The intention to seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend these warrants was previously announced on March 5, 2021.

The warrants in question are exercisable to purchase 2,774,991 common shares at $0.90 per share and were originally issued on June 1, 2016. Prior to such extension these warrants had an expiration date of March 31, 2021. The new date of expiry for such warrants will be June 1, 2021. Such warrants will not be able to be extended further beyond June 1, 2021. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.

About Avivagen
 Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market exchanges under the symbols VIV and VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock
 Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Mexico & Brazil.

Wertpapier


