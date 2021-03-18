Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

