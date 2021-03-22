 

Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Today, Herbal Essences, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and TerraCycle, announced the “Renew the Forest” program, that calls upon Walmart customers to take on the planet’s biggest problems and protect the world’s natural wonders.

In support of TNC’s Plant a Billion Trees program, Herbal Essences will plant one tree in the U.S. for every purchase of two select bio:renew shampoo and/or conditioner products from Walmart / Walmart.com, including Hemp & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner, Mango & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner and Honey & Vitamin B Shampoo or Conditioner during the month of April (with a minimum of 34,482 trees, and up to 58,000 trees; see herbalessences.com/en-us/renew-the-forest for full program terms). Additionally, the brand will donate twenty benches made by TerraCycle from the recycled hair care packaging collected through the Herbal Essences Recycling Program to three TNC nature preserves to encourage people to get outdoors and appreciate nature.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 139,82€
Hebel 10,21
Ask 0,84
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 112,22€
Hebel 7,86
Ask 1,55
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Herbal Essences has always been a brand with a deep love and connection to nature,” explains Rachel Zipperian, Herbal Essences Senior Scientist. “The mission of this program is consistent with our standing commitment to partner with organizations that are taking action to help protect plants and regenerate natural ecosystems.”

“Forests are essential to healthy lives and a healthy planet. They cleanse our air, purify our water, cool our planet, and provide shade and shelter, meaning their protection and restoration is one of the key solutions to tackling climate change and conserving biodiversity in nature,” said Jan Glendening, TNC’s Regional Managing Director for North America. “We are thrilled to partner with Herbal Essences and TerraCycle around this program and work together to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and it’s through programs like this, created in partnership with innovators like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy, that allow consumers to demonstrate their respect for the environment through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder. “We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies to offer consumers the opportunity to solve big problems and rethink how we look at nature.” The Herbal Essences Recycling Program, along with the Herbal Essences Aerosol Recycling Program are both ongoing activities, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the programs, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’ Today, Herbal Essences, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and TerraCycle, announced the “Renew the Forest” program, that calls upon Walmart customers to take on the planet’s biggest problems and protect the world’s natural wonders. In …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
17.03.21
Charmin Rolls Out First-Ever NFT(P)
10.03.21
Dividendenkönige! Das Mittel der Wahl im Crash?
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Gesund wegen Corona-Regeln:  Verkauf von Erkältungsmitteln bricht ein
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
04.03.21
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
04.03.21
Secret Deodorant Brings Relief to Over 100,000 Women and Their Families with YWCA Partnership
04.03.21
Gut Check: How to Achieve the Right Balance of Bacteria in Your Gut For a Healthy Digestive System
04.03.21
Trendfolger Proffe: McDonald's, Starbucks, Procter & Gamble - Megatrends für ein ganzes Leben?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
109
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?