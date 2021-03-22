Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’

In support of TNC’s Plant a Billion Trees program, Herbal Essences will plant one tree in the U.S. for every purchase of two select bio:renew shampoo and/or conditioner products from Walmart / Walmart.com, including Hemp & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner, Mango & Potent Aloe Shampoo or Conditioner and Honey & Vitamin B Shampoo or Conditioner during the month of April (with a minimum of 34,482 trees, and up to 58,000 trees; see herbalessences.com/en-us/renew-the-forest for full program terms). Additionally, the brand will donate twenty benches made by TerraCycle from the recycled hair care packaging collected through the Herbal Essences Recycling Program to three TNC nature preserves to encourage people to get outdoors and appreciate nature.

Today, Herbal Essences, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and TerraCycle, announced the “Renew the Forest” program, that calls upon Walmart customers to take on the planet’s biggest problems and protect the world’s natural wonders.

“Herbal Essences has always been a brand with a deep love and connection to nature,” explains Rachel Zipperian, Herbal Essences Senior Scientist. “The mission of this program is consistent with our standing commitment to partner with organizations that are taking action to help protect plants and regenerate natural ecosystems.”

“Forests are essential to healthy lives and a healthy planet. They cleanse our air, purify our water, cool our planet, and provide shade and shelter, meaning their protection and restoration is one of the key solutions to tackling climate change and conserving biodiversity in nature,” said Jan Glendening, TNC’s Regional Managing Director for North America. “We are thrilled to partner with Herbal Essences and TerraCycle around this program and work together to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and it’s through programs like this, created in partnership with innovators like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy, that allow consumers to demonstrate their respect for the environment through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder. “We are proud to partner with these forward-thinking companies to offer consumers the opportunity to solve big problems and rethink how we look at nature.” The Herbal Essences Recycling Program, along with the Herbal Essences Aerosol Recycling Program are both ongoing activities, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the programs, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.