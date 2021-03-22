 

Repeat Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  118   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to list its common shares on the Capital Market tier of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Nasdaq is ranked as the second-largest exchange by market capitalization in the world and Core One expects the listing to increase both investor awareness generally and market liquidity for the Company’s current and future shareholders.

The listing of Core One’s shares on Nasdaq is subject to the Company’s satisfaction of a number of conditions, including registration of Core One’s common shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a determination by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff that Core One satisfies all applicable criteria for initial listing on the Capital Market tier. Pending consideration of the Company’s listing application by Nasdaq, Core One’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol "COOL" and on the U.S. OTC Markets’ Pink Information Tier under the ticker symbol "CLABF."

“Given our plans for continued expansion of our geographic footprint of operations in the U.S., we want to make sure that our access to investors keeps pace with the underlying growth and expansion of our business. We view the Nasdaq listing as an important next step in growing our capital base, supporting our current investor base as well as future investors,” stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that although Core One has submitted an application to list its common shares on Nasdaq, the successful completion of the Nasdaq listing process is subject the Company’s receipt of certain regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all applicable qualitative and quantitative criteria for initial listing on Nasdaq. Furthermore, the Company believes it will ultimately require consolidation of its outstanding share capital to satisfy Nasdaq’s market-related price requirements. There can be no assurance that a U.S. listing will be obtained. In any event, however, whether listed on Nasdaq or not, the Company expects that its common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the CSE.

Seite 1 von 2


Core One Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repeat Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to list its common …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Wiederversand: Core One Labs stellt Antrag auf Notierung seiner Stammaktien an der NASDAQ
09:41 Uhr
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
21.03.21
Ad-hoc-Meldung!: Spezial am Sonntag: Wird es am Montag nun wirklich ernst?
20.03.21
Core One Labs stellt Antrag auf Notierung seiner Stammaktien an der NASDAQ
20.03.21
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
17.03.21
Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”: Sauberer Ausbruch! Psychedelika-Aktie jetzt im Rallyemodus?
16.03.21
Kurz vor bahnbrechender Meldung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch könnte hohe Gewinne bringen…
15.03.21
Core One Labs beginnt Handel am OTC Pink Market in den USA
12.03.21
Eilmeldung am Freitag: Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
12.03.21
Psychedelika-Experte Core One Labs meldet Meilenstein-Übernahme

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:34 Uhr
317
Core One Labs -- top oder flop?
17.03.21
782
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc eine noch unentdeckte Perle