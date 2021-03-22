Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to list its common shares on the Capital Market tier of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Nasdaq is ranked as the second-largest exchange by market capitalization in the world and Core One expects the listing to increase both investor awareness generally and market liquidity for the Company’s current and future shareholders.



The listing of Core One’s shares on Nasdaq is subject to the Company’s satisfaction of a number of conditions, including registration of Core One’s common shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a determination by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff that Core One satisfies all applicable criteria for initial listing on the Capital Market tier. Pending consideration of the Company’s listing application by Nasdaq, Core One’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol "COOL" and on the U.S. OTC Markets’ Pink Information Tier under the ticker symbol "CLABF."

“Given our plans for continued expansion of our geographic footprint of operations in the U.S., we want to make sure that our access to investors keeps pace with the underlying growth and expansion of our business. We view the Nasdaq listing as an important next step in growing our capital base, supporting our current investor base as well as future investors,” stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that although Core One has submitted an application to list its common shares on Nasdaq, the successful completion of the Nasdaq listing process is subject the Company’s receipt of certain regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all applicable qualitative and quantitative criteria for initial listing on Nasdaq. Furthermore, the Company believes it will ultimately require consolidation of its outstanding share capital to satisfy Nasdaq’s market-related price requirements. There can be no assurance that a U.S. listing will be obtained. In any event, however, whether listed on Nasdaq or not, the Company expects that its common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the CSE.