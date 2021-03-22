 

PRODUCT UPDATE iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETFs

BlackRock implemented a series of product enhancements to the iShares Morningstar Style Box ETFs today. The style box suite, composed of nine ETFs, underwent benchmark changes, ticker changes, and expense ratio reductions. Three of the funds also had updates to their fund names and investment objectives. The suite is positioned as the lowest cost style box line-up in the industry.

In addition, BlackRock announced forward share splits for the nine ETFs for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on April 16, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected and the total value of a shareholder’s investment in the fund is not affected by the forward share split.

Current Ticker

New
Ticker

 

Current Fund Name

 

New Fund Name

Current
investment
objective

New
investment
objective

Former
Underlying Index

New
Underlying Index

Former Expense Ratio

New Expense Ratio

Forward Share Split Ratio for
Record Holders
as of April 14, 2021

JKF

ILCV

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $647.3m

iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.

Morningstar US Large Value Index

Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Value Index

0.25%

0.04%

2-for-1

JKD

ILCB

 

 

 

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $874.6m

 

 

 

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

 

 

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities.

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

 

 

 

Morningstar US Large Core Index

Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Index

0.20%

0.03%

4-for-1

JKE

ILCG

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $1.81b

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.

Morningstar US Large Growth Index

Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Growth Index

0.25%

0.04%

5-for-1

JKI

IMCV

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $450.7m

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.

No change

Morningstar US Mid Value Index

Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value Index

0.30%

0.06%

3-for-1

JKG

IMCB

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $878.6m

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

No change

Morningstar US Mid Core Index

Morningstar US Mid Cap Index

0.25%

0.04%

4-for-1

JKH

IMCG

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $1.56b

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.

No change

Morningstar US Mid Growth Index

Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index

0.30%

0.06%

6-for-1

JKL

ISCV

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $439.4

 

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.

No change

Morningstar US Small Value Index

Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Value Extended Index

0.30%

0.06%

3-for-1

JKJ

ISCB

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $258.9

 

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities.

No change

Morningstar US Small Core Index

Morningstar US Small Cap Extended Index

0.25%

0.04%

4-for-1

JKK

ISCG

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
 Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $834.5

No change

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.

No change

Morningstar US Small Growth Index

Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index

0.30%

0.06%

6-for-1

