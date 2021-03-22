In addition, BlackRock announced forward share splits for the nine ETFs for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2021, payable after the close of trading on April 16, 2021. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected and the total value of a shareholder’s investment in the fund is not affected by the forward share split.

BlackRock implemented a series of product enhancements to the iShares Morningstar Style Box ETFs today. The style box suite, composed of nine ETFs, underwent benchmark changes, ticker changes, and expense ratio reductions. Three of the funds also had updates to their fund names and investment objectives. The suite is positioned as the lowest cost style box line-up in the industry.

Current Ticker New

Ticker Current Fund Name New Fund Name Current

investment

objective New

investment

objective Former

Underlying Index New

Underlying Index Former Expense Ratio New Expense Ratio Forward Share Split Ratio for

Record Holders

as of April 14, 2021 JKF ILCV iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $647.3m iShares Morningstar Value ETF The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. Morningstar US Large Value Index Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Value Index 0.25% 0.04% 2-for-1 JKD ILCB iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $874.6m iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities. Morningstar US Large Core Index Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Index 0.20% 0.03% 4-for-1 JKE ILCG iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $1.81b iShares Morningstar Growth ETF The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. Morningstar US Large Growth Index Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Growth Index 0.25% 0.04% 5-for-1 JKI IMCV iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $450.7m No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. No change Morningstar US Mid Value Index Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value Index 0.30% 0.06% 3-for-1 JKG IMCB iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $878.6m No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities. No change Morningstar US Mid Core Index Morningstar US Mid Cap Index 0.25% 0.04% 4-for-1 JKH IMCG iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $1.56b No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. No change Morningstar US Mid Growth Index Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index 0.30% 0.06% 6-for-1 JKL ISCV iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $439.4 No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. No change Morningstar US Small Value Index Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Value Extended Index 0.30% 0.06% 3-for-1 JKJ ISCB iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $258.9 No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities. No change Morningstar US Small Core Index Morningstar US Small Cap Extended Index 0.25% 0.04% 4-for-1 JKK ISCG iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Inception Date: June 28, 2004; NAV as of 3/17/21: $834.5 No change The ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. No change Morningstar US Small Growth Index Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index 0.30% 0.06% 6-for-1

