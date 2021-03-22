PG&E and BMW Group Taking Next Step in Powering Electric Vehicles with Renewable Energy and Supporting Grid Reliability

PG&E and the BMW Group are kicking off phase three of their ChargeForward program. This new phase will expand the program to all BMW EV drivers in Northern and Central California who are PG&E residential, electric customers. Designed for a larger group of BMW EV drivers—about 3,000 EV drivers compared to 100 and 400 in phase one and two—phase three of the pilot will further explore how incentivizing drivers to shift their EV charging times can help meet the needs of the electric grid and use excess renewable energy available during the day. As part of this, PG&E will work with BMW to send signals to participants encouraging them to charge at times that support the grid.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the BMW Group today announced an expansion of their partnership focused on smart charging electric vehicles (EVs) with excess renewable energy to support grid reliability.

Enrollment in phase three of the ChargeForward program kicks off today, with the program launching in mid-April and running through March 2023.

In the future, PG&E and the BMW Group believe that vehicles could play a larger role in supporting the grid as new vehicle technologies are developed. Future EVs may have the capability to discharge the vehicle battery to support the grid, expanding the capabilities beyond smart charging and supporting customers and the grid during emergencies. To support this, PG&E and the BMW Group will collaborate in a lab setting to explore this potential by testing vehicle-to-grid functionalities. These efforts could support bill savings for customers driving EVs and include testing the use of EV batteries for backup generation and other grid services.

What is Smart Charging?

Through smart charging, EVs act as a flexible grid resource to support the overall reliability of the electric grid. Smart charging focuses on moving EV charging away from times when electricity is in high demand and toward times when there is less demand and also more renewable energy on the grid such as mid-day.

By responding to requests to move their EV charging times, drivers will support the electric grid and take advantage of clean, renewable energy. Additionally, using EVs as a flexible grid resource could ultimately lead to cost savings associated with operating and maintaining the grid as well as for customers owning an EV.

“Our sustainability vision at the BMW Group aims to bring sustainability principles to all aspects of the customer experience—including the energy our vehicles use. ChargeForward demonstrates how our company’s digital technology can help customers use more renewable energy and reduce their energy costs,” said Adam Langton, Energy Services Manager, Connected eMobility, BMW of North America. “ChargeForward is part of the BMW Group’s commitment to provide our customers with charging solutions that are convenient, reliable and sustainable.”