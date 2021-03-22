 

Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity”) and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (together with Canaccord Genuity, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Co-Lead Underwriters, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) shall purchase for resale to substituted purchasers, 17,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) on a “bought deal” private placement basis for gross proceeds of C$8,500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has granted the Co-Lead Underwriters an underwriters’ option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to purchase for resale up to 3,000,000 additional Units at the Offering Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company’s Norasa Project in Namibia and for general working capital purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 14, 2021 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Common Shares as well as the Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued or issuable under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months following the Closing Date.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

