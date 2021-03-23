 

Ecessa Corporation Amplifies Security with Latest Firmware Release

Ecessa Corporation, a leading provider of secure SD-WAN solutions today announced it has added several advanced security features to its latest firmware release, version 12.0.0. These advanced features enhance Ecessa’s next generation firewall (NGFW) capabilities integrated with each of its products and further secure the company’s position in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) marketplace.

New features include:

  • SSL VPN authentication using username and password
  • SSL VPN multi-factor authentication (MFA) using Duo
  • Geoblocking ability to block traffic based on geography

The upgraded firmware also simplifies configuration and management of the integrated Ecessa firewall to accommodate the surge in the home-based workforce brought on by the global pandemic.

“Starting a year ago, we saw an explosion in the number of people accessing corporate networks remotely,” said Mike Siegler, Senior Vice President of Services & Customer Experience for CSI. “Everyone working from home placed new stress on networks and the professionals managing them, especially as it relates to security. Our enhanced security features directly address these concerns.”

These advanced security features are included with every new Ecessa unit; current Ecessa users may upgrade to firmware revision 12.0.0. More information and instructions for downloading the firmware are available at https://releases.ecessa.com.

This product includes GeoLite2 data created by MaxMind.

About Ecessa Corporation
 Ecessa Corporation manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (“SD-WAN”) and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge, PowerLink, and WANworX controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to securely and reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them.

Ecessa is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS) and was acquired by CSI in May 2020 as part of its Services & Support segment, which (i) provides technology solutions including virtualization, managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and hybrid cloud infrastructure and development and (ii) designs, develops, and sells SD-WAN solutions. For more information, call us at (763) 694-9949 or visit our website at www.ecessa.com.

About Communications Systems, Inc.
 Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments.

Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator.

Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks.

With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. For more information visit: commsysinc.com

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

