Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 30, 2021

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, and to provide a business overview.



To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 301-1150 (domestic) or (914) 987-7391 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 3282077. A live audio webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation will also be available in the Investors’ Events & Presentations section of the Company's website, https://ir.ateapharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations . An archived webcast will be available on the Atea website approximately two hours after the event.