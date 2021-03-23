 

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 30, 2021

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 301-1150 (domestic) or (914) 987-7391 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 3282077. A live audio webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation will also be available in the Investors’ Events & Presentations section of the Company's website, https://ir.ateapharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Atea website approximately two hours after the event.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations 
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com

Media:

Carol Guaccero
301-606-4722
contactus@ateapharma.com


