 

Harris Williams Advises Learn on Demand Systems on its Investment from Shamrock Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Learn on Demand Systems on its investment from Shamrock Capital (Shamrock). The transaction was led by Derek Lewis and Bryce Walker of the Harris Williams Business Services Group and Andy Leed of the firm’s Technology Group.

Learn on Demand Systems is a leading provider of cloud-based virtual lab environments, content, and tools that enable organizations to create and deliver hands-on learning experiences for various use cases, including IT and cybersecurity training, sales enablement and demos, and customer support, among others. Learn on Demand Systems was founded by its CEO, Corey Hynes, and recently received an investment from Quad Partners.

“Learn on Demand Systems is a trusted and vital partner to its clients, and its diverse suite of solutions provides engaging labs, workshops and courses to companies looking to accelerate technology learning throughout their organizations,” said Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the team at Learn on Demand Systems, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in partnership with Shamrock.”

“We continue to see significant investment activity across the broader education technology sector, specifically in IT and cybersecurity training, where a growing digital skills gap is creating a major drag on productivity across all industries. Best-in-class companies, like Learn on Demand Systems, will continue to command strong market interest despite uncertain economic conditions,” added Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams.

Learn on Demand Systems, an Inc. 5000 company, empowers organizations to accelerate technology learning through hands-on experience and skills validation. Its platforms enable organizations of all sizes, including industry leaders Microsoft, AWS, Veritas, Global Knowledge, New Horizons, and Pearson VUE, to deliver hands-on challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing, and badging solutions to customers, partners, and employees. Their innovative challenge labs are paving the way for the broad adoption of performance-based testing across the IT training and certification industry.

