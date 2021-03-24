 

DGAP-Adhoc ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Divests From Tumour Irradiation Business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 14:09  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision
​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Divests From Tumour Irradiation Business

24-March-2021 / 14:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 24 March 2021. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will divest its tumour radiation equipment (HDR) business. As a first step, it has sold 51% of the shares in BEBIG Medical GmbH, into which it had transferred the HDR business, to the Chinese company TCL Healthcare Equipment (TCL) in Shanghai today.

The divested HDR business generated sales of around EUR 11 million in 2019. For the remaining 49% of the shares in BEBIG Medical GmbH, TCL received a call option until the beginning of 2024 and Eckert & Ziegler received a put option to TCL thereafter. The purchase price upon exercise of the call option is fixed in accordance with the purchase price regulation of the current contract; the purchase price upon exercise of the put option may be higher depending on the development of the EBITDA of BEBIG Medical GmbH.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Last year, the HDR business with the so-called afterloader devices generated a low double-digit million turnover. The growth market for the medical devices is in Asia, especially in the People' s Republic of China. 'Only with a strong Chinese partner the HDR business will unfold its full potential,' Dr Harald Hasselmann, Member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG, explained the transaction. 'It makes sense for us to put this business in other hands and focus even more on the fast-growing radiopharmaceuticals business.' The production of tumour radiation equipment will remain in Germany.

TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (上海惠影医疗科技有限公司), headquartered in Shanghai, is one of the innovative suppliers of medical imaging diagnostic products with the vision to provide affordable healthcare for everyone. www.tcl-healthcare.com

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 

24-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177992

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1177992  24-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177992&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEckert & Ziegler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Divests From Tumour Irradiation Business DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Divests From Tumour Irradiation Business 24-March-2021 / 14:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler trennt sich vom Geschäftsfeld Tumorbestrahlungsgeräte (deutsch)
14:09 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler trennt sich vom Geschäftsfeld Tumorbestrahlungsgeräte
11:37 Uhr
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt ECKERT & ZIEGLER auf 'Buy'
19.03.21
Marktkompass: 14.710 DAX etwas leichter | INTEL | SPACs | BMW | DEUTZ | ECKERT & ZIEGLER
19.03.21
LYNX: Eckert & Ziegler: Überraschung!
18.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Expansive US-Geldpolitik treibt Dax auf Rekord
18.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
18.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Expansive US-Geldpolitik treibt Dax auf Rekord
18.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax auf Rekordhoch - Expansive US-Geldpolitik treibt
18.03.21
ROUNDUP: Eckert & Ziegler verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktie auf Rekordhoch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
1.168
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG