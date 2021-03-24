​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler Divests From Tumour Irradiation Business

Berlin, 24 March 2021. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will divest its tumour radiation equipment (HDR) business. As a first step, it has sold 51% of the shares in BEBIG Medical GmbH, into which it had transferred the HDR business, to the Chinese company TCL Healthcare Equipment (TCL) in Shanghai today.

The divested HDR business generated sales of around EUR 11 million in 2019. For the remaining 49% of the shares in BEBIG Medical GmbH, TCL received a call option until the beginning of 2024 and Eckert & Ziegler received a put option to TCL thereafter. The purchase price upon exercise of the call option is fixed in accordance with the purchase price regulation of the current contract; the purchase price upon exercise of the put option may be higher depending on the development of the EBITDA of BEBIG Medical GmbH.



Last year, the HDR business with the so-called afterloader devices generated a low double-digit million turnover. The growth market for the medical devices is in Asia, especially in the People' s Republic of China. 'Only with a strong Chinese partner the HDR business will unfold its full potential,' Dr Harald Hasselmann, Member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG, explained the transaction. 'It makes sense for us to put this business in other hands and focus even more on the fast-growing radiopharmaceuticals business.' The production of tumour radiation equipment will remain in Germany.

TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (上海惠影医疗科技有限公司), headquartered in Shanghai, is one of the innovative suppliers of medical imaging diagnostic products with the vision to provide affordable healthcare for everyone. www.tcl-healthcare.com

