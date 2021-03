--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No Keyword24.03.2021Leoben -* Medium-term guidance: Two-billion-euro revenue mark to be exceeded in 2023/24with EBITDA margin of 25-30%* Growing market demand for ABF substrates makes capacity expansion necessaryThe strong demand for ABF substrates, which are produced at the location inChongqing, China, continues unabated. As demand is also expected to be strong inthe future, the Management Board made the decision to fully expand the areaavailable in Chongqing for the production of ABF substrates. An additionalinvestment volume of approximately EUR 200 million has been budgeted for thispurpose in the next four years.This capacity expansion will continue to support company growth and enables AT&Sto position itself with new customers. Plant III in Chongqing is currently inthe installation and qualification phase. Production will already start duringthe financial year 2021/22. ABF substrates are currently the dominatingtechnology for the application in high-performance computers, which can be foundin the heart of most servers, personal computers, 5G base stations and, in thefuture, also in cars. By 2025, AT&S aims to be among the three largest ABFsubstrate suppliers worldwide and to achieve its goal to become an interconnectsolution provider in line with the "More than AT&S" strategy. With thisadditional capacity, the Management Board is adjusting the medium-term guidanceand now expects to exceed the two-billion-euro mark in 2023/24 already(previously 2024/25), and an EBITDA margin of 25 to 30%.At the same time, AT&S is reviewing suitable options for growth steps in orderto be prepared for potential market developments. The production of high-techinterconnect solutions is one of AT&S's key pillars and is therefore crucial forthe future of the company. "We must be visionary in the way we think and we areconstantly working on the topics of technology development and production," saysAT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "We are always on the lookout for new approachesand opportunities, we identify and develop capabilities and skills and strive torecognise today the technologies that will drive digitalization in the future."Further inquiry note:Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public RelationsMobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.netGerda Königstorfer, Director Investor RelationsMobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.netAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktiengesellschaftFabriksgasse 138700 Leoben / Österreichend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktiengesellschaftFabriksgasse 13A-8700 Leobenphone: 03842 200-0FAX:mail: ir@ats.netWWW: www.ats.netISIN: AT0000969985indexes: ATX GP, WBI, ATX, VÖNIXstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4872803OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf