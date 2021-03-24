 

Ring Energy Announces Changes in Company Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 21:46  |  24   |   |   

Travis Thomas Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced that Travis Thomas will be promoted, effective today, from his current position as Vice President of Finance to Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, and will be based in the newly relocated Woodlands Texas headquarters. Randy Broaddrick, who has served the Company as CFO since its reverse merger with Stanford Energy in 2012, will remain in the Tulsa, OK area to spend more time with his family, pursue other interests, and will continue in a supportive role to the Company as needed. Mr. Broaddrick’s departure is not related to any issues regarding strategy, financial disclosures, accounting or legal matters, or any disagreements with management or the Board.

Paul McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We want to thank Randy for his extensive contributions and dedication to Ring since its inception nine years ago. He has been instrumental in our success and growth and we truly appreciate his financial leadership. We wish Randy the very best in all his future endeavors. I also want to congratulate Travis on his promotion to an executive role and know that he will be a great addition to our leadership team. His extensive financial experience will benefit the Company as we look forward to achieving our strategic goals of delivering profitable growth and value for our shareholders.”

About Travis Thomas

Travis Thomas has 16 years of financial leadership experience and 11 years in the energy industry at both public and private companies. Prior to joining Ring in October 2020, he served as the Chief Accounting Officer at Paradox Resources, LLC where he was responsible for all financial affairs of the company. Mr. Thomas received a BBA with a major in Finance from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of several industry organizations including the Petroleum Accountant Society of Houston and the Houston Energy Finance Group.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.

Contact Information

David A. Fowler, Investor Relations
Ring Energy, Inc.
Office: 432-682-7464
dfowler@ringenergy.com


Ring Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ring Energy Announces Changes in Company Leadership Travis Thomas Promoted to Chief Financial OfficerTHE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced that Travis Thomas will be promoted, effective today, from his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Northrop Grumman-Led Team Selected by the Missile Defense Agency for Next Generation Interceptor ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Ring Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Including Year-End 2020 Proved Reserves and Affirms 2021 Guidance