 

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 11:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

25.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), March 25, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (according to IFRS) for fiscal year 2020.

OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

  • Despite the solid foundation of scientific evidence in support of reimbursement for Epi proColon, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a negative National Coverage Determination (NCD) on January 19, 2021. The Company as well as many of the experts as well as a majority of stakeholders disagree with CMS's decision as evidenced by the public NCD comments.
  • The Company is currently reviewing all available options to revise the NCD decision. There are two main alternatives: First, there is the legislative pathway to coverage, which remains a viable alternative and is therefore being actively pursued. Second, there is the option of appealing against the decision and/or taking legal action. To optimize the chances of success, the Company must first wait for the new leadership within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CMS to be inaugurated into their offices.
  • In addition, Epigenomics AG has developed and validated a new colorectal cancer screening assay with clinical performance characteristics that meet the coverage criteria outlined by CMS in the final NCD. As a new test, a large prospective trial is required for FDA approval. Such a trial and subsequent FDA approval will take at least two to three years and require additional funding.
  • The prospective study on Epigenomics' second promising blood test, the HCCBlood test for the detection of liver cancer in patients with cirrhosis, which was completed at the end of 2019, has been submitted for publication and accepted in a renowned scientific journal. The Company expects the journal to publish the article shortly.
  • In addition, Epigenomics AG successfully placed a convertible bond in the amount of EUR 5.5 million in January 2021. Including the proceeds from the issue, the Company's liquidity reaches well into 2022.

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Seite 1 von 5
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020 DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020 25.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Epigenomics AG Reports …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
Hörmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH: Europas erste Wasserstoff-Bahn
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen wants to be climate-neutral by 2040
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
10:49 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG prüft M&A-Optionen (deutsch)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG prüft M&A-Optionen
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG is Evaluating M&A Options
17.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Epigenomics AG (deutsch)
02.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Epigenomics AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:43 Uhr
49.668
EPIGENOMICS N Helden