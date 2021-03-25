 

Decisions taken by Suominen’s Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Suominen Corporation’s Stock Exchange Release on March 25, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. (EET)


The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held today on March 25, 2021 in Helsinki, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM was held without shareholders' and their proxy representatives' presence at the venue of the meeting. The shareholders of the company participated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder rights by voting in advance.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the 2020 financial year. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report 2020 for the governing bodies and the Board of Directors' proposals concerning forfeiture of the shares entered in a joint book-entry account and of the rights attached to such shares, the authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing of the company's shares as well as issuance of shares and granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares.

Resolutions on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

 The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share and in addition a return of capital of EUR 0.10 per share will be paid. The record date for the payment of the dividend and the return of capital is March 29, 2021 and the dividend and the return of capital shall be paid on April 8, 2021.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The AGM confirmed that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as telephone conference.

