 
checkAd

NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 21:45  |  52   |   |   

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT), a clean energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE: OXY) and global leader in carbon dioxide (CO2) management, today announced that they have executed a term sheet for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of CO2 captured from NextDecade’s planned Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Earlier this month, NextDecade announced the formation of NEXT Carbon Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary that is expected to – among other things – develop one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America at Rio Grande LNG. NEXT Carbon Solutions’ CCS project at Rio Grande LNG is expected to enable the capture and permanent geologic storage of more than five million tonnes of CO2 per year.

Under the terms of the agreement, OLCV will offtake and transport CO2 from the Rio Grande LNG project and permanently sequester it in an underground geologic formation in the Rio Grande Valley, where there is vast CO2 storage capacity, pursuant to a CO2 Offtake Agreement and a Sequestration and Monitoring Agreement to be negotiated by the parties.

“We are pleased to be working with OLCV to design, construct, and operate a CO2 pipeline and permanent storage facility in South Texas,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “OLCV’s expertise and reliability complement the transformative and impactful contributions our NEXT Carbon Solutions business is making to the global energy industry, and in particular the proprietary processes we are advancing to lower the cost of utilizing CCS technology.”

“We are excited to partner with NextDecade to enable the supply of low-carbon natural gas to international markets. Signing this agreement is an important milestone in scaling up OLCV’s pure sequestration business and providing services to help others achieve their net zero goals,” said Richard Jackson, Occidental’s President, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management. “The CO2 sequestration facility proposed for South Texas is a great example of the many sequestration hubs that OLCV plans to develop across the United States, and eventually around the globe.”

Seite 1 von 4
NextDecade Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Occidental Petroleum Issues Statement Regarding Icahn Filing
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South Texas NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT), a clean energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE: OXY) and global leader in carbon dioxide (CO2) management, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture
Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. - CSCO
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
NextDecade Launches NEXT Carbon Solutions
18.03.21
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity
08.03.21
NextDecade and Bechtel Complete Pricing Refresh on EPC Agreements
08.03.21
NextDecade and Bechtel Complete Pricing Refresh on EPC Agreements
05.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenausklang nach US-Jobmarktdaten
05.03.21
Aktien New York: Nach kurzzeitiger Schwäche wieder deutliche Gewinne
24.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd
24.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd - Nasdaq dreht ins Plus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
250
Occidental Petroleum Issues Statement Regarding Icahn Filing