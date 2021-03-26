In addition, Vivendi, which has significant deposits with banks at negative interest rates, has decided to early redeem in full its outstanding €1 billion bonds issued in May 2016, bearing an annual coupon of 0.75% and maturing on May 26, 2021. This early redemption will take place as of April 26, 2021. The holders of the bonds will receive formal notice of the early redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased that Universal Music Group (UMG) reached an agreement regarding a five-year, €3 billion financing line with four leading banks. The syndication of this financing among a pool of banks is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021. UMG BV, based in the Netherlands, regroups the subsidiaries in the different countries where UMG operates.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

