 
checkAd

Vivendi UMG BV Secures Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 18:42  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased that Universal Music Group (UMG) reached an agreement regarding a five-year, €3 billion financing line with four leading banks. The syndication of this financing among a pool of banks is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021. UMG BV, based in the Netherlands, regroups the subsidiaries in the different countries where UMG operates.

In addition, Vivendi, which has significant deposits with banks at negative interest rates, has decided to early redeem in full its outstanding €1 billion bonds issued in May 2016, bearing an annual coupon of 0.75% and maturing on May 26, 2021. This early redemption will take place as of April 26, 2021. The holders of the bonds will receive formal notice of the early redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No document regarding this redemption should be transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States or in any other country in which such a redemption would be illegal or submitted to restrictions or to anyone residing in these countries. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Seite 1 von 3
Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivendi UMG BV Secures Financing Regulatory News: Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased that Universal Music Group (UMG) reached an agreement regarding a five-year, €3 billion financing line with four leading banks. The syndication of this financing among a pool of banks is expected to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
AmerisourceBergen Prices $1.525 Billion 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1.0 Billion 2.700% Senior ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.21
Vivendi – Der Pullback zurück zum EMA-50 ist Musik für die Ohren!
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
11.03.21
Illegale Filmplattformen im Netz - neue Clearingstelle für Sperren
08.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Outperform'
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Überwiegend Verluste - Vorsicht wegen Zinssorgen
04.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
04.03.21
Aktien Europa: Die Rückkehr der Zinssorgen drückt auf die Kurse
04.03.21
ROUNDUP: Vivendi kommt mit Musik- und Fernsehsparte robust durch Corona-Krise
04.03.21
UBS belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
04.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Overweight'