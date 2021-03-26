Glacier Reports 2020 Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reported revenue and earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020.
SUMMARY RESULTS
|(thousands of dollars)
|except share and per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|151,304
|$
|184,790
|EBITDA
|$
|22,941
|$
|7,967
|EBITDA margin
|15.2
|%
|4.3
|%
|EBITDA per share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.07
|Capital expenditures (3)
|$
|4,530
|$
|9,765
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder
|$
|(14,966
|)
|$
|34,249
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder per share
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.29
|Weighted average shares outstanding, net
|125,213,346
|116,783,420
|Results including joint ventures and associates:
|Revenue (1)(2)
|$
|183,479
|$
|229,382
|EBITDA (1)(2)
|$
|29,760
|$
|16,321
|EBITDA margin (1)(2)
|16.2
|%
|7.1
|%
|EBITDA per share (1)(2)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.14
