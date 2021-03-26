 
Glacier Reports 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reported revenue and earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020.

SUMMARY RESULTS

(thousands of dollars)    
except share and per share amounts     2020       2019  
         
Revenue   $ 151,304     $ 184,790  
EBITDA   $ 22,941     $ 7,967  
EBITDA margin     15.2 %     4.3 %
EBITDA per share   $ 0.18     $ 0.07  
Capital expenditures (3)   $ 4,530     $ 9,765  
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder   $ (14,966 )   $ 34,249  
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder per share   $ (0.12 )   $ 0.29  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding, net     125,213,346       116,783,420  
         
Results including joint ventures and associates:        
Revenue (1)(2)   $ 183,479     $ 229,382  
EBITDA (1)(2)   $ 29,760     $ 16,321  
EBITDA margin (1)(2)     16.2 %     7.1 %
EBITDA per share (1)(2)   $ 0.24     $ 0.14  
         

