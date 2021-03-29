K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & Throughput Following Commissioning of Stage 2 Plant Expansion Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.03.2021, 13:00 | 47 | 0 | 0 29.03.2021, 13:00 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from its financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Safety Strong safety record continues and one of the best safety records in the Australasia region since start of operations.

Proactive and focused management of COVID-19. K92 continues to operate and has strong preventative and response plans. Production Fourth Quarter 2020 Record quarterly tonnage of 68,932 tonnes treated, a 127% increase from Q4 2019.

Record quarterly gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) production of 29,820 oz, or 28,809 oz gold, 493,584 lbs copper and 10,395 oz silver, representing a 26% AuEq increase from Q4 2019 ( 1 ) .

”) production of 29,820 oz, or 28,809 oz gold, 493,584 lbs copper and 10,395 oz silver, representing a 26% AuEq increase from Q4 2019 . Cash costs of US$639/oz gold and all-in sustaining costs (“ AISC ”) of US$768/oz gold ounce (2) .

”) of US$768/oz gold ounce . Long hole stoping on both the K1 and K2 Veins has provided a notable positive impact on operational flexibility. Full Year 2020 Record annual tonnage of 230,365 tonnes treated, an 81% increase from 2019.

Record annual gold equivalent production of 98,872 oz or 95,109 oz gold, 1,853,078 lbs copper and 36,067 oz silver, representing a year-over-year AuEq increase of 20%.

Cash costs of US$651/oz gold and AISC of US$782/oz gold ounce.

Financials Fourth Quarter 2020 Sold 28,112 oz of gold, 512,203 lbs of copper and 10,594 oz of silver. Gold concentrate inventories of 5,451 oz as of December 31, 2020, a quarterly decrease of 408 oz.

Record quarterly revenue of US$48.0 million, increasing 44% from Q4 2019.

Operating cash flow (before working capital adjustments) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of US$18.9 million or US$0.09 per share and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“ EBITDA ”) of US$22.7 million or US$0.10 per share.

”) of US$22.7 million or US$0.10 per share. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of US$10.9 million or US$0.05 per share.

Quarterly gross margin of 53%.

Balance sheet significantly strengthened during Q4, with cash increasing by US$10.3 million to US$51.5 million and debt decreasing by US$2.1 million to US$4.9 million as at December 31, 2020. Full Year 2020







