Enphase Energy Joins Forces with Rubicon Energy to Provide Solar Solutions in South Africa

Rubicon Energy, the renewable energy division of Rubicon Group, is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with distribution branches located across the country. In order to cater to the higher power modules utilized in the region, Rubicon Energy will predominantly distribute Enphase IQ 7A microinverters to residential and commercial installers.

FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the Company has entered into an agreement with Rubicon Energy to distribute Enphase IQ microinverters for grid-tied photovoltaic (PV) applications to residential and commercial installers in the fast-growing South African market.

Enphase IQ 7A microinverters are grid-tied and compatible with 60-, 66-, or 72-cell solar modules up to 465 W. In addition, all Enphase solar systems distributed by Rubicon Energy will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten software monitoring platform designed to help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“After careful analysis and testing of its products, Rubicon is excited to include the Enphase product range in our offering,” said Nick Roche, chief product officer at Rubicon Energy. “We have been impressed by all aspects of Enphase and believe it is a great organization with an excellent product offering which is well-suited to the South African solar market requirements. We have found the Enphase microinverter product ecosystem to be refined, easy to install and reliable, all things we know our customers really want. We are very pleased to be partnering with Enphase in South Africa.”

“Rubicon strives to introduce new technologies and innovative solutions for the South African PV solar market,” said Greg Blandford, director at Rubicon Energy and E-Mobility. “Enphase has been an innovator with its microinverter technology and has a proven track record for quality and cutting-edge technology. The Enphase microinverter 25-year product limited warranty in South Africa is a testament to this. We are very proud to have partnered with Enphase to introduce its products to South Africa and look forward to building on the company’s global success.”