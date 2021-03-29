 
Acer Therapeutics to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference April 12-15, 2021.

Conference:   20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format:   Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation:   April 15, 2021
Time:   11 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:   https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer’s product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the U.S. FDA. On March 19, 2021, Acer entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Relief Therapeutics for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
Ph: 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Ph: 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com




ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Notice of Settlement of Derivative Suits
22.03.21
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease
01.03.21
Acer Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
01.03.21
Acer Therapeutics to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
33
ACER (MKap $29 M) 2x Phase 3 Assets +Covid 19 Daten im Q4
16.03.21
501
Opexa hebt ab Kursziel 5$